Sign up for Sound Transit's BRT meeting for Lake Forest Park residents





The project team is hosting online public meetings for each city along the project corridor. We hosted our meetings for Kenmore and Seattle/Shoreline last week, and we will be hosting meetings for Lake Forest Park and Bothell/Woodinville this week.





We hope you will attend to learn about the design in your neighborhood, ask questions and share your thoughts.





The online public meetings will have Spanish and Mandarin spoken interpretation, ASL interpretation and English closed captioning.



To sign up, visit , visit sr522brt.participate.online



The dates for the remaining online public meetings are (7-8pm PT):

Lake Forest Park: Tuesday, March 9

Lake Forest Park: Tuesday, March 9

Bothell/Woodinville: Wednesday, March 10 Missed the meeting? You can view our recorded presentation online! Our pre-recorded presentation for our online public meetings is available at our online open house and the Sound Transit YouTube channel



See design updates in your city: View our



View our interactive map and download detailed roll plots to explore our proposed preliminary design.

What's next for the project: Learn



Learn what you can expect as the project moves forward.

Share your thoughts: Take our quick



: Take our quick online survey to let us know how we can improve our future community outreach.

COVID-19 impacts to Sound Transit projects: Revenue reductions caused by the COVID-19 recession combined with rising cost estimates will affect plans and timelines for Sound Transit expansion projects.











