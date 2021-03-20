Shredding event March 27 - $5 a bag - benefits American Cancer Society

Saturday, March 20, 2021

For all of you who have been asking about shredding events - here it is - take advantage of the convenience, and good feelings of safely disposing of your paperwork and helping a good cause.

Betty Dietz has been the leader of a team in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for years. 

This is the main fundraising event for her team - the spOILers Against Cancer.

She and other volunteers will be in the parking lot at Central Market 15505 Westminster Way in Shoreline on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10am to 2pm.

Suggested donations (ok to give more)
  • Paper Bags. $5. Ea
  • Boxes. $10. Ea
  • Full Container. $100. Ea
No wood, metal or plastic or glass

All DONATIONS go to SUPPORT PROGRAMS needed for those in their journey thru their CANCER,
Your DONATIONS are so IMPORTANT and APPRECIATED, Thank You for your SUPPORT

If you have questions, contact Betty dietzbettyj@gmail.com



