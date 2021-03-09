Shoreline Schools open with hybrid model

Ridgecrest Elementary

Photo by Seattle Poppy By Diane Hettrick

There was a school bus on my block this morning, with an eager child and a yappy dog. I won't know for a long time how many children will actually use that stop.





The hybrid model that Shoreline is using places students in K-5 general education classrooms into morning or afternoon cohorts to attend school in person four days a week:

Cohort A will attend school in person in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. They will then do remote learning in the afternoons and all day on Wednesdays.

Cohort B will attend school in person in the afternoons on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. They will do remote learning in the mornings and all day on Wednesdays.

Some students will continue with all remote learning.





The Seattle Times published a large photo from Echo Lake Elementary. You can see it here





Seattle Schools have issued a flat statement that they will not be open this school year. One of their issues, other than unvaccinated teachers, is that most of their buildings are very old and do not have updated ventilation systems.





Shoreline has a rotating plan to keep all its schools up to standard. Both high schools were rebuilt in 2014 and both middle schools are so new that students have barely used Einstein and Kellogg has not yet opened. The good news is that both schools were completed ahead of time, and construction crews didn't have to work around students on campus as they did with the high schools. (And students didn't have to work around construction.)





Students in hybrid learning wear masks and observe social distancing.











