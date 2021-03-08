Next State Parks free day is March 19
Monday, March 8, 2021
March 19 is the third of 12 State Parks free days in 2021, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are:
- Saturday, April 3 — Springtime free day
- Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day
- Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day
- Saturday, June 12 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day
- Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day
- Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day
The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee.
Note: State Parks free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
