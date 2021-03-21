Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Parks Maintenance Supervisor

City of Shoreline

CLOSING DATE: 04/01/21 11:59 PMSelected candidates will be subject to work-related skills assessments on site and virtual interviews.This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of credentials and other information required by the employment process including driving history review and a successful passing of a criminal background check.DEFINITIONTo schedule and assign parks maintenance crews, equipment and materials for parks maintenance work projects; to coordinate, lead, oversee and participate in the more complex and difficult work of staff responsible for City parks maintenance and repair; to assume responsibility for various administrative tasks, including record keeping, purchasing and contracts; and to perform a variety of technical tasks relative to assigned areas of responsibility.This position serves as a Lead for Parks Maintenance Worker I and II classifications. Employees at this level are expected to be fully trained and capable of performing all duties and procedures in their assigned area of responsibility.