In honor of J.S. Bach Pacific Music Works bakes Marmorkuchen

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Marmorkuchen

Pacific Music Works Social: Baking Marmorkuchen with Tekla Cunningham
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4pm PST
No purchase, no fundraising - just fun!


Celebrate J.S. Bach's birthday month by learning how to bake a delicious Marmorkuchen, a favorite delight from Germany and Austria. Vanilla and chocolate cake batters scented with lemon zest are swirled together for an easy and spectacularly delicious cake!

Our Marmorkuchen social is intended to be interactive. Please review the recipe and instructions below to prepare your ingredients in advance. Of course, if you prefer, feel free to join as an observer.

Marmorkuchen Recipe from Saveur Magazine by Rick Rogers, based on Demel’s recipe

Equipment

Standing mixer with a whisk and paddle attachment (or a whisk and a strong arm!)
Extra mixing bowl
Digital scale or measuring cups
Measuring spoons
Gugelhupf or Bundt cake pan, OR loaf pan
Spatula for scraping the batter into the pan
Whisk
Sieve

Ingredients

· 17 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
· 1 3⁄4 cups flour
· 2 oz. semisweet chocolate, preferably 54%, roughly chopped
· 2 tbsp. dark rum
· 3 tbsp. cornstarch
· 1⁄2 tsp. salt
· 1⁄2 cup confectioners' sugar, plus more for dusting
· 2 tbsp. lemon zest
· 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
· 5 eggs, separated
· 1 cup sugar

NB: Please have eggs and butter at room temperature in time for the class (we suggest you take your eggs and butter out of the fridge about 2 hours before the class).

JOIN MARMORKUCHEN ZOOM



