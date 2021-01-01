Reminder – Time to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors













*if you changed them in the fall, you are good for half a year - but New Year's is an easy date to remember. Next change would be the Summer Solstice.







Even the alarms that are wired into your house will have back up batteries for power outages.If your alarms start chirping, they need new batteries. If they continue to chirp, they need to be replaced.

If you haven’t checked the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors lately, it’s time!Did you know that smoke alarms have an expiration date? After 10 years, it’s time to change the whole thing and install a new one. Many new alarms have a 10-year battery. While batteries in this type of smoke alarm don’t need replacing, please test the alarm monthly.