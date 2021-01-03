Mudslide on tracks cancels Sounder north line trains

Sunday, January 3, 2021

Sounder Train
Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Local residents who commute on the Sounder train out of Edmonds will need to take the bus on Monday.

Sounder north line service has been canceled for Monday, January 4, 2021, due to a mudslide located between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations. 

If there are no additional events, Sounder north line service is expected to resume Tuesday, January 5.

Passengers may take regularly scheduled bus service:

Edmonds-Seattle:

Take Community Transit Route 416 at Edmonds Station Bay 2 (departs 5:45am, 6:15, 6:34, 6:55 and 7:42 am)



