Mudslide on tracks cancels Sounder north line trains
Sunday, January 3, 2021
Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Sounder north line service has been canceled for Monday, January 4, 2021, due to a mudslide located between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations.
If there are no additional events, Sounder north line service is expected to resume Tuesday, January 5.
Passengers may take regularly scheduled bus service:
Edmonds-Seattle:
Take Community Transit Route 416 at Edmonds Station Bay 2 (departs 5:45am, 6:15, 6:34, 6:55 and 7:42 am)
