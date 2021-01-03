Lynnwood Link Shoreline transit stations

Sunday, January 3, 2021

We haven't checked in on the transit stations for a while. We will have two in Shoreline - 148th and 185th.


Courtesy Sound Transit

Shoreline South/Northeast 148th Station will feature:
  • Signalized 3-way intersection near Northeast 145th I-5 on-ramp.
  • Signalized 4-way intersection at Northeast 148th and 5th Avenue.
  • Signalized intersection at Northeast 145th and 5th Avenue.
  • New sidewalks and curb ramps.
Courtesy Sound Transit

Shoreline North/Northeast 185th Station will feature:
  • Round-a-bout at Northeast 185th and 10th Avenue - a temporary round-a-bout is in place now 
  • Round-a-bout at Northeast 185th and 8th Avenue - the road in front of the new station
  • 4-way traffic signal at Northeast 185th and 5th Avenue - on the east side of the freeway
  • Sidewalks and curb ramps.


