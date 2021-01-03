Jobs: Washington State Patrol is hiring

Sunday, January 3, 2021

New troopers being sworn in
Photo courtesy WSP
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be hiring 60 new Trooper Cadets and 24 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers (CVEO) in the next six months.

Both Trooper and CVEO positions are high paying with excellent benefits and just as importantly, daily opportunities to serve the public and make a difference during these difficult times.

WSP's next Trooper Academy class starts on July 12th and paid job-training opportunities across the state are available immediately for those chosen to be a part of WSP.

To find out more, to contact a recruiter, or to apply go to www.wsp.wa.gov




