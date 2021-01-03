Jobs: Washington State Patrol is hiring
Sunday, January 3, 2021
|New troopers being sworn in
Photo courtesy WSP
Both Trooper and CVEO positions are high paying with excellent benefits and just as importantly, daily opportunities to serve the public and make a difference during these difficult times.
WSP's next Trooper Academy class starts on July 12th and paid job-training opportunities across the state are available immediately for those chosen to be a part of WSP.
To find out more, to contact a recruiter, or to apply go to www.wsp.wa.gov
