Jobs: Washington State Patrol is hiring

New troopers being sworn in

Photo courtesy WSP The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be hiring 60 new Trooper Cadets and 24 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers (CVEO) in the next six months. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be hiring 60 new Trooper Cadets and 24 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers (CVEO) in the next six months.









To find out more, to contact a recruiter, or to apply go to WSP's next Trooper Academy class starts on July 12th and paid job-training opportunities across the state are available immediately for those chosen to be a part of WSP.To find out more, to contact a recruiter, or to apply go to www.wsp.wa.gov

















Both Trooper and CVEO positions are high paying with excellent benefits and just as importantly, daily opportunities to serve the public and make a difference during these difficult times.