Department of Health vaccine distribution

Vaccine ordering and administration





The table below is a snapshot of the most recent vaccine supply for Washington state.









Pfizer: 57,525 doses

Moderna: 44,500 doses (this includes 200 doses originally from week two due to order cancellations)

Locations:

43,375 doses will go to 87 sites in 26 counties



58,650 doses will go to support long-term care facilities and 17 tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs

We anticipate the following for our week three allocation:Vaccinations have started for residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Last week, a local long-term care pharmacy began vaccinating as part of the state program. This week and next, under the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, Walgreens and CVS have several onsite clinics planned specifically for long-term care facilities. Walgreens and CVS have a shared goal to complete the first dose of vaccinations in nursing homes in the next three weeks.We hope to know more next week about prioritization decisions in Washington state. We’re using the broad ACIP guidance as a framework, but will need to prioritize within it to match projected vaccine supplies. Gov. Inslee is playing a crucial role in this decision-making process alongside public health experts here at DOH. When this document is available, it will be published on the DOH website, and we will share information that informed the decisions.