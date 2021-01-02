Civil Lawsuits without Tears: The Basics of Representing Yourself in Court





In this workshop, learn the basics of the civil litigation process with a focus on court rules, court procedures, forms, scheduling and deadlines.





Attendees will receive blank copies of some of the most commonly used civil litigation forms and will be granted access to a password protected website with additional information and resources.



Note: This class does not cover criminal litigation.



By registering for this workshop, you agree to and acknowledge the following:

The King County Law Library and the SRL Workshop do not provide legal advice.

Attendance at the SRL Workshop does not create an attorney-client relationship between me and any of the staff or volunteers of the workshop.

SRL staff and volunteers are not available for hire as legal representatives

Please register with an email address before 6pm on January 5. You will receive an email with a Zoom link the day before the event. You can also connect to this program by telephone.



Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. Please contact jgibson@kcls.org at least seven days before the event to request ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for the library's virtual programs.



This is part of a series. Please register for each program:



Civil Lawsuits without Tears: The Basics of Representing Yourself

Wednesday, January 6, 6-7pm



The Nuts and Bolts of Motions

Wednesday, January 13, 6-7pm



Exploring Pretrial Discovery

Wednesday, January 20, 6-7pm



Examining Evidence: The Basic Issues of Evidence

Wednesday, January 27, 6-7pm





