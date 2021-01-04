Book review by Aarene Storms: The NIght Raven

by Sarah Painter









Some cussing, some sexual situations (on- and off-page), some violence, plus magic.



AND it's the first in a series that includes five titles already. I read it in a day, and eagerly await my turn with book #2 The Silver Mark. It's the perfect read for a rainy winter night.

The project turns out to be finding Madeleine Crow, who is missing. Or is she?Harry Dresden in London?Stephanie Plum, but with magic?Or Peter Grant if he were a woman ... and the niece of a Family don?Actually, it doesn't really matter. The mystery is light, the writing is fun, the setting is familiar-but-different, and the magic in the world is intriguing.