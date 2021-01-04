Book review by Aarene Storms: The NIght Raven

Monday, January 4, 2021

The Night Raven (Crow Investigations #1) 
by Sarah Painter

Lydia Crow was raised apart from her magic-using-mafiosa-esque family, but when she needs a place to go, her uncle invites her to "help him with a project" in London ... and she accepts. 

The project turns out to be finding Madeleine Crow, who is missing. Or is she?

Harry Dresden in London?
Stephanie Plum, but with magic?
Or Peter Grant if he were a woman ... and the niece of a Family don?

Actually, it doesn't really matter. The mystery is light, the writing is fun, the setting is familiar-but-different, and the magic in the world is intriguing. 

AND it's the first in a series that includes five titles already. I read it in a day, and eagerly await my turn with book #2 The Silver Mark. It's the perfect read for a rainy winter night.

Some cussing, some sexual situations (on- and off-page), some violence, plus magic.

Aarene Storms
Teen Services Librarian
King County Library System
astorms@kcls.org



Posted by DKH at 1:09 AM
