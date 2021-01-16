Area student on Fall 2020 Dean's List at Drury University
Saturday, January 16, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News and World Report.
In the fall semester, the following student made the evening school Dean's list:
Stephanie Hallas
Seattle, WA
Drury University’s newly redesigned evening and online program – now called Drury GO – offers four academic pathways in high-demand fields while maintaining the personalized experience and high-quality education the university is known for. GO, which stands for “Global. Online,” allows students to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals in the way that works best for them – whether that’s online or at one of eight locations across southern Missouri.
