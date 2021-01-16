Area student on Fall 2020 Dean's List at Drury University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News and World Report.



In the fall semester, the following student made the evening school Dean's list:



Stephanie Hallas

Seattle, WA