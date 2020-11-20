Unique volunteer opportunity: supporting individuals with terminal illness

Join the team of End of Life Washington to empower individuals to maintain choice and control at the end of life.





Our organization supports Death with Dignity and other end-of-life options through support, education and advocacy.





We have a need for a few more Volunteer Client Advisors (VCAs) to work one-on-one with terminally ill clients in Snohomish County.





We would be grateful for volunteer applications and/or personal connections to individuals or groups who might be interested in volunteering or sharing this posting.





Since our founding, the lifeblood of End of Life Washington has been our client support team. Our Volunteer Client Advisors work one-on-one with terminally ill people.

By speaking openly and candidly about death without judgment and without discomfort, volunteers empower their clients to maintain choice and control at the end of life.

No particular set of skills or experiences is required in order to be a Volunteer Client Advisor. Our volunteer team includes physicians, hospice workers, social workers, registered nurses, psychologists, nurse practitioners, chaplains, attorneys, and others.

End of Life Washington provides training and ongoing support for volunteers.

This amazing group of over 60 volunteers advises and support clients as they make end-of-life choices. “A volunteer's soul is warmed knowing that one person's suffering is ended and their family has been shepherded through the most difficult day of their lives,” Current Volunteer, Chris Fruitrich





More info about our organization: www.endoflifewa.org and application at www.endoflifewa.org/volunteer





If you are interested in finding out more about this rewarding volunteer opportunity, please contact us by emailing info@endoflifewa.org or by calling 206-256-1636.











