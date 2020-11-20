Jobs: Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead

Friday, November 20, 2020

Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead (Transportation Engineer 5)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Regional Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead to join our Environmental Services Program. 

As a senior level professional engineer in the field of hydraulics, hydrology, and river engineering, responsibilities include preparation of hydraulics reports, floodplain analysis, and bridge scour evaluation for the Northwest Region and as well as approving hydraulic reports from staff in Project Engineering offices. 

This position has the opportunity to develop and recommend policy statewide for roadway drainage, culverts, fish passage, river engineering and bridge scour.

The Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead supervises a small specialty team of four (4) Hydraulics Engineers and provides consultation on projects for Fish Passage and Hydraulics. This position is independently responsible for writing contracts and various engineering reports for complex and unique hydrologic, hydraulic, and river engineering for the Northwest Region and Fish Passage Program. This position ensures compliance with WSDOT policies, manuals, and various federal, state, and local environmental regulations.

