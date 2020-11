Jobs: Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Regional Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead to join our Environmental Services Program. Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead (Transportation Engineer 5)The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Regional Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering Lead to join our Environmental Services Program.





As a senior level professional engineer in the field of hydraulics, hydrology, and river engineering, responsibilities include preparation of hydraulics reports, floodplain analysis, and bridge scour evaluation for the Northwest Region and as well as approving hydraulic reports from staff in Project Engineering offices.