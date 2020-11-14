Senior Center TeleCafe Nov 18 - Power thru the holidays
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2pm - join fitness instructors from the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center to hear how to Power Thru the Holidays.
Presentations are held virtually on Zoom. https://zoom.us/join
Meeting ID 895 8484 8513
Password: senior2020
Join our wonderful class instructors CeCe Ryan, Heidi Mair and Toshiko Aramaki for mini segments of light movement, stretching and exercise to help us move through this unique holiday season. Mary Newbill will offer a segment of meditation and relaxation as well. Tune in for the special Tele café and share Best Holiday wishes with one another.
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: November 18th, 2:00pm
Password: senior2020
0 comments:
Post a Comment