An unexpected surprise: Barbershop harmony in Sunset Park
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Story and photo by Kristie Timss
At least once a week, the past few weeks, when I step outside my front door I hear beautiful music somewhere nearby.
Today I decided to walk over to the park to see what was going on. To my surprise, I came across three men singing under the covered play area at Sunset School Park.
It was a beautiful sunny day and there were just a few people walking in the park who all stopped to listen. I was able to ask and find out who they were.
The gentlemen sing in a barbershop quartet which is part of a larger group called the “Seattle SeaChordsmen” https://seachordsmen.org/. They were missing their bass singer on this occasion, but they sounded wonderful.
They will be performing a virtual show on December 3rd, "Home for the Holidays" from 7 - 8pm (link to be provided later).
If you happen to be at Sunset Park around lunchtime I hope you get to enjoy the joy that they are bringing to the neighborhood.
