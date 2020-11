An unexpected surprise: Barbershop harmony in Sunset Park

If you happen to be at Sunset Park around lunchtime I hope you get to enjoy the joy that they are bringing to the neighborhood.





Story and photo by Kristie TimssAt least once a week, the past few weeks, when I step outside my front door I hear beautiful music somewhere nearby.Today I decided to walk over to the park to see what was going on. To my surprise, I came across three men singing under the covered play area at Sunset School Park.It was a beautiful sunny day and there were just a few people walking in the park who all stopped to listen. I was able to ask and find out who they were.The gentlemen sing in a barbershop quartet which is part of a larger group called the “Seattle SeaChordsmen” https://seachordsmen.org/ . They were missing their bass singer on this occasion, but they sounded wonderful.They will be performing a virtual show on December 3rd, "Home for the Holidays" from 7 - 8pm (link to be provided later).