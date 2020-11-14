Help the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association continue their community work in spite of the pandemic

Pirates at the Ice Cream Social

Photo courtesy RNA





We do fun things like Outdoor Movie Night, the Ridgecrest Ice Cream Social and the Holiday Tree Lighting. But did you know we also pay off the school lunch debt at Ridgecrest Elementary, award scholarships to high school graduates and collect food donations for Hopelink?

We're 20% of the way to our goal after a very "distracting" week. But we're feeling optimistic now! Let's look forward to 2021 and think about what a difference we can make in our community - WORKING TOGETHER!

Please Donate! https://www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org/Donate Every year the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association hosts several community-building events. This year they had none. These events are how they raise funds to be able to do good work in the community.Now they are doing a fund drive to be able to continue their good work.





Special visitors at Outdoor Movie Night

Photo courtesy RNA

A member of the RNA board has stepped forward with a challenge gift of $2,500, and a business has stepped forward to do the same.

"This special gift is being made to help us continue operating beyond 2020, and even expand our work to help eliminate inequity in our neighborhood. Your support is needed to help us make a real difference in our neighborhood.



"For the next three weeks: every dollar you donate is worth 3X! Donate $25: RNA gets $75. Donate $50: Ridgecrest Neighborhood gets $150.



"We have three more weeks (end of November) to take advantage of the matches.



"Please donate now by going to: "Please donate now by going to: https://www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org/Donate













