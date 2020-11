Mountlake Terrace Transit Station

Photo by Forma Construction



As a part of ongoing Lynnwood Link Extension construction, the freeway station located at the Mountlake Terrace (MLT) Transit Center serving Community Transit Routes 410, 413, 415, 435 and Sound Transit Routes 511, 512 and 513 will reopen starting Sunday, November 29, 2020.





The free, temporary shuttle service that was provided to downtown Seattle will be discontinued after the last run on Saturday, November 28.



There will be no changes to other bus routes using bays 1-4.











Commuters can continue to use the transit center parking garage.