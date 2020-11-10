Parkinson's support group on Zoom Tuesday

Tuesday, November 10, 2020


Come to our Parkinson's Support Group


A support group can offer advice, provide understanding of the stages of the ailment and offer opportunities for support and friendships with others who understand.

A great opportunity to have your questions answered. The meetings are led by a skilled Social Worker who will offer a wealth of knowledge on the subject.

Day: 2nd Tuesday of the month - November 10, 2020
Time: 10:00am-11:00am
Location: Zoom, 823 0004 0827 or call +1 253 215 8782 and enter room ID 823 0004 0827
Host: Giddiany Romero, SW
Call 206-365-1536 or email
giddianyr@soundgenerations.org for details.



