Public Art: Shoreline Soundshell Internatural Station

The "Shoreline Soundshell Internatural Station“ sculpture has been installed in the Park at Town Center.





Created and designed by Rhiza A+D, an architecture-public art-design team from Portland, Oregon with several decades of experience and public artworks nationwide.



The site-specific, abstract sculpture references the Modernist elegance of the trolley cars that traveled along the Interurban, with bench seat, bright color, curvilinear structure, and leaded window glass (laminated, dichroic blue glass sourced from Bullseye glass in Portland).





Photo courtesy City of Shoreline



The shape also evokes a cockle shell and invites visitors to walk inside and view the surrounding landscape as an "internatural" environment (as the title mentions).



The artwork was made possible by the City’s 1% for art program, largely saved up over five years from the third mile of Aurora. A jury panel of local arts activists, Arts Council member, and Park Board member, selected Rhiza from about 100 applicants nationwide.



Site additions will include several mounds and interior brick work using spare Ronald Place bricks, scheduled for spring 2021.











