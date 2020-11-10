Public Art: Shoreline Soundshell Internatural Station

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The "Shoreline Soundshell Internatural Station“ sculpture has been installed in the Park at Town Center.

Created and designed by Rhiza A+D, an architecture-public art-design team from Portland, Oregon with several decades of experience and public artworks nationwide.

The site-specific, abstract sculpture references the Modernist elegance of the trolley cars that traveled along the Interurban, with bench seat, bright color, curvilinear structure, and leaded window glass (laminated, dichroic blue glass sourced from Bullseye glass in Portland). 

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The shape also evokes a cockle shell and invites visitors to walk inside and view the surrounding landscape as an “internatural” environment (as the title mentions).

The artwork was made possible by the City’s 1% for art program, largely saved up over five years from the third mile of Aurora. A jury panel of local arts activists, Arts Council member, and Park Board member, selected Rhiza from about 100 applicants nationwide.

Site additions will include several mounds and interior brick work using spare Ronald Place bricks, scheduled for spring 2021.



Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  