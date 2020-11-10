Talk TV and Books with Third Place Commons Nov 18
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Do you love a great television binge in these housebound times, but find yourself running out of Netflix steam? Looking for your new favorite show?
Join Third Place Commons for Pandemic Picks: TV!, a short, fun TV talk where a panel of local arts leaders and TV experts offer their top, most binge-worthy picks to get you through the long, cold months ahead.
Panel includes:
- Stephen Groening, Associate Professor, Cinema and Media Studies, University of Washington
- Lorie Hoffman, Executive Director, Shoreline Lake Forest Park Arts Council
- Amy Whittenburg, Executive Director, Third Place Commons
Think you've already watched everything worth watching? Think again! Panelists will serve up selections old and new with something for every taste, so you’re sure to make some new discoveries or uncover classics you missed (or need to revisit).
Don't miss this chance to find your next TV obsession. Tune in to Pandemic Picks: TV! on Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm. Register here for Pandemic Picks: TV!
If you prefer to unwind with a good book, it’s not too late to join the Commons Community Book Club, which also meets next on November 18, at 5pm (and on the third Wednesday of each month).
For November, the club will be discussing “Daisy Jones and the Six,” a New York Times bestseller that was named a “best book of the year” by NPR, The Washington Post, and many others. It’s the fast-paced oral history of a fictional 70s era rock band’s meteoric rise and tumultuous fall, and it’s a quick, fun read that you can knock out in no time!
Of course, if you’re more of a movie buff, you can also join the TPC Movie Club tonight (November 10) at 7:30pm to talk movies with new friends and discuss this month’s pick, the Oscar winning Best Picture of the Year “Parasite.” Register here for the TPC Movie Club.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
