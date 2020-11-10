Talk TV and Books with Third Place Commons Nov 18





Of course, if you’re more of a movie buff, you can also join the TPC Movie Clubat 7:30pm to talk movies with new friends and discuss this month’s pick, the Oscar winning Best Picture of the Year “Parasite.” Register here for the TPC Movie Club Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org

If you prefer to unwind with a good book, it’s not too late to join the Commons Community Book Club, which also meets next on November 18, at 5pm (and on the third Wednesday of each month).For November, the club will be discussing “Daisy Jones and the Six,” a New York Times bestseller that was named a “best book of the year” by NPR, The Washington Post, and many others. It’s the fast-paced oral history of a fictional 70s era rock band’s meteoric rise and tumultuous fall, and it’s a quick, fun read that you can knock out in no time!