Lake Forest Park resident places in State Make It With Wool competition

Carolyn Pauw Barden modeling her wool coat

Photo courtesy Make It With Wool

For more information on the contest and how to enter, visit the website: makeitwithwoolwa.com





Carolyn designed, made, and modeled an olive green wool tailored coat decorated with embroidery made from miscellaneous pieces of Persian yarn. She won wool yardage and a fabric marking tool for her third place finish.Junior winner in the competition was Lauren Moeckel, Chehalis. Senior winner was Elizabeth March, Chehalis. Adult winner was Dorothy Fish, Federal Way.The Washington Make It With Wool Contest is sponsored by the Washington Wool Growers Auxiliary and the Washington State Sheep Producers.The national contest is sponsored by the American Sheep Industry and the American Sheep Industry Women.The Make It With Wool Contest is open to sewers of all ages. These fashionable wool garments can be sewn, knitted, crocheted, or felted.