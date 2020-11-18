Moorish extremist group approaching homeowners in Woodway

My Edmonds News has a report about a group approaching homeowners in Woodway, which shares a border with northwest Shoreline, and claiming they are the rightful owners of the property.

"For the second time in three weeks, Edmonds police were called to a home in the Town of Woodway after suspects belonging to a group known as the Moorish sovereign citizen movement claimed they had rightful ownership to the victim’s property.





"The suspects in question were issued trespass notices and ordered not to return, but Edmonds police are now warning citizens to be alert to anyone making such claims — or to anyone occupying vacant property and claiming ownership.





"The Nov. 14 incident was a follow up to two similar situations at two separate Woodway homes that occurred Oct. 21, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure. The Town of Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds for police services.





"The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Moorish sovereign citizens as an extremist group, and notes on its website that its members “believe their status as members of a sovereign nation imparts immunity from federal, state and local authorities. They use this perceived immunity to justify refusing to pay taxes, buy auto insurance, register their vehicles and to defraud banks and other lending institutions.”





