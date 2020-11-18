COVID-19 Town Hall with Dr. Vin Gupta and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Congressional representative Pramila Jayapal will hold a virtual COVID-19 town hall on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:30pm PT.
I’ll be giving updates, answering your questions and having a conversation with Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington.
The town hall will take place at Facebook.com/RepJayapal
Dr. Gupta is an Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
As a Harvard-trained lung specialist, he has spent the past 15 years working worldwide to improve public health for organizations including the US Centers for Disease Control, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Harvard Global Health Institute, the World Health Organization and the Pentagon’s Center for Global Health Engagement.
As Principal Scientist at Amazon, Dr. Gupta also provided clinical and strategic leadership to the company’s internal and external COVID-19 response work, including overseeing the funding of clinical trials, expanding its work in public health through community-based initiatives and ensuring the implementation of evidenced-based workplace health and safety protocols.
My Team and I Are Here to Help
Throughout this crisis, my team continues to work with constituents on a broad range of issues, from veterans seeking access to care to people trying to file their tax returns to IRS assistance with CARES benefits. If you need help with federal government services, please reach out to my office at 206-674-0040 or email them at casework.jayapal@mail.house.gov.
I also hope you’ll visit my website, my Facebook page, and Twitter where I post regular updates about what we are up to in Congress as well as notices and details about Town Halls and other online events.
My Team and I Are Here to Help
Throughout this crisis, my team continues to work with constituents on a broad range of issues, from veterans seeking access to care to people trying to file their tax returns to IRS assistance with CARES benefits. If you need help with federal government services, please reach out to my office at 206-674-0040 or email them at casework.jayapal@mail.house.gov.
I also hope you’ll visit my website, my Facebook page, and Twitter where I post regular updates about what we are up to in Congress as well as notices and details about Town Halls and other online events.
0 comments:
Post a Comment