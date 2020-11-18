Mid-Week Mash-Up - free performance by Mercedes Nicole
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Join the Northshore Performing Arts Foundation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7pm for a performance by Mercedes Nicole
Mercedes Nicole is 2018 winner of the Female Composer Award with Bluesletter. A regularly featured blues performer in the greater Seattle area and beyond, Mercedes and her band will bring the blues to the Northshore with a tribute to B.B. King.
Sponsored by the Vernon Family Foundation, Robert Vernon and Marjorie Bianco-Vernon
Connect to the performance here
