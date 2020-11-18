Mid-Week Mash-Up - free performance by Mercedes Nicole

Wednesday, November 18, 2020


Join the Northshore Performing Arts Foundation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7pm for a performance by Mercedes Nicole

Mercedes Nicole is 2018 winner of the Female Composer Award with Bluesletter. A regularly featured blues performer in the greater Seattle area and beyond, Mercedes and her band will bring the blues to the Northshore with a tribute to B.B. King.

Sponsored by the Vernon Family Foundation, Robert Vernon and Marjorie Bianco-Vernon


Connect to the performance here



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  