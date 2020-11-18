It was great while it lasted
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Crest opened up just in time to get shut down. They put new protocols in place to protect patrons from COVID-19 and reopened on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Then cases of COVID-19 made huge spikes all across the U.S., including Washington and King county, and the Governor shut things down for four weeks, beginning Monday.
So the Crest got a couple of days.
Nice to see movies listed on the marquee if even only for a few days.
