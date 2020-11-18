It was great while it lasted

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The Crest opened up just in time to get shut down. They put new protocols in place to protect patrons from COVID-19 and reopened on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Then cases of COVID-19 made huge spikes all across the U.S., including Washington and King county, and the Governor shut things down for four weeks, beginning Monday.

So the Crest got a couple of days.

Nice to see movies listed on the marquee if even only for a few days.




