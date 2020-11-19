ICHS Foundation seeks Executive Director as Ron Chew retires

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Ron Chew with Dan Eernissee, economic development
program manager at the City of Shoreline, during
construction of the ICHS Shoreline clinic in 2014.
Photo courtesy ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is searching for a new executive director as Ron Chew retires on January 1, 2021.
 
Chew has led the ICHS Foundation for the past 10 years, effectively steering the recruitment of an active board of directors and new fundraising and capital campaign initiatives, as well as building a vibrant network of support.

“Thanks to Ron’s strong leadership, the ICHS Foundation is well-positioned to welcome new leadership in support of ICHS’s vision and promise of affordable health care for all,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO.

“His many contributions ensure ICHS and the Foundation will continue to serve our communities and meet our patients’ needs far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and for generations to come.”

Chew recently completed his memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,”  (see previous article) and says he is looking forward to spending time on more writing projects.

Ron Chew
Photo courtesy ICHS

Chew made indelible imprints on the community over the years, as a longtime editor of the International Examiner, a visionary leader reimagining the Wing Luke Museum, and now as the director who built the capacity and potential of the ICHS Foundation.

As he transitions into retirement, he will continue to support Aging in PACE (AiPACE), a partnership between ICHS and Kin On, in its $20 million capital campaign to build and operate a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to care for those who are qualified for nursing home care but want to stay in the community and live in their own homes.

“It’s been a privilege to have served ICHS during the later stages of its evolution from a ramshackle one-room storefront clinic into a full service health care provider with 11 different sites,” said Chew. “I look forward to continuing to assist ICHS and Kin On with raising funds to complete the ‘aging-in-place’ site on Beacon Hill.”


Shoreline ICHS
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Chew previously served as executive director of the Wing Luke Asian Museum from 1991 to 2007, setting its course to become a culturally thriving and financially viable institution. Before that, he worked for over 13 years as editor of the International Examiner, where he was instrumental in a larger movement to recognize the role of ethnic and neighborhood newspapers in anchoring healthy communities.

Established in 2007, the ICHS Foundation’s mission is to build donor support from individuals, businesses, community partners and private foundations to sustain charity care provided at ICHS clinics and to bridge operational shortfalls that are not covered through public resources.

The Shoreline clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 (see previous article)

See the job listing here. For more information, call 206-788-3672 or email foundation@ichs.com.



