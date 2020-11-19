ICHS Foundation seeks Executive Director as Ron Chew retires

Ron Chew with Dan Eernissee, economic development

program manager at the City of Shoreline, during

construction of the ICHS Shoreline clinic in 2014.

Photo courtesy ICHS



International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is searching for a new executive director as Ron Chew retires on January 1, 2021. International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is searching for a new executive director as Ron Chew retires on January 1, 2021.

Chew has led the ICHS Foundation for the past 10 years, effectively steering the recruitment of an active board of directors and new fundraising and capital campaign initiatives, as well as building a vibrant network of support.



“Thanks to Ron’s strong leadership, the ICHS Foundation is well-positioned to welcome new leadership in support of ICHS’s vision and promise of affordable health care for all,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO.









Chew recently completed his memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,” ( “His many contributions ensure ICHS and the Foundation will continue to serve our communities and meet our patients’ needs far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and for generations to come.”Chew recently completed his memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,” ( see previous article ) and says he is looking forward to spending time on more writing projects.





Ron Chew

Photo courtesy ICHS



Chew made indelible imprints on the community over the years, as a longtime editor of the International Examiner, a visionary leader reimagining the Wing Luke Museum, and now as the director who built the capacity and potential of the ICHS Foundation. Chew made indelible imprints on the community over the years, as a longtime editor of the International Examiner, a visionary leader reimagining the Wing Luke Museum, and now as the director who built the capacity and potential of the ICHS Foundation.





As he transitions into retirement, he will continue to support Aging in PACE (AiPACE) , a partnership between ICHS and Kin On, in its $20 million capital campaign to build and operate a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to care for those who are qualified for nursing home care but want to stay in the community and live in their own homes.