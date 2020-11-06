Jazz Vespers Sunday: Balm for the soul

Friday, November 6, 2020


Are you in need of some balm for your soul? 

This Sunday, November 8, 2020 Jazz Vespers returns with just that! 

Seattle native Jay Thomas and LFP's own Jean Chaumont combine talents in an outdoor session that features original pieces by each musician, arrangements of other works, and some improv. 

Thomas brings a medley of instruments to the mix: sax, flute, trumpet and flugelhorn! 

Join us from 5 - 6 pm, this Sunday, streaming live from the Jazz Vespers Facebook page.

http://originarts.com/artists/artist.php?Artist_ID=148



Posted by DKH at 4:34 AM
