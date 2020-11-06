Flagger Certification Training at Shoreline Community College

Friday, November 6, 2020

Are you looking for a career change or an opportunity to earn additional income? 

Earn a Washington State Flagger Certification card after completion of a one-day class at Shoreline Community College! 

You'll receive the Traffic Control Flagger Certification Handbook and complete an open-book test. 

State Flagger Certification is valid for three years in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

Fee: $85
Dates: December 4, 2020
Time: 8am - 4pm
Location: Room 1508 on the Shoreline Community College campus

Please note that all students must participate in a temperature screening, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing protocols to attend this on-campus training. Information regarding these protocols will be sent to all registered students prior to the start of class.

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



