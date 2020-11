Flagger Certification Training at Shoreline Community College

Earn a Washington State Flagger Certification card after completion of a one-day class at Shoreline Community College!













Please note that all students must participate in a temperature screening, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing protocols to attend this on-campus training. Information regarding these protocols will be sent to all registered students prior to the start of class.Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu