Students thank the community for 7,000 pounds of food for Hopelink

7,000 pounds of food for Hopelink

On October 31, 2020 students from both Shorecrest and Shorewood combined to host a community food drive to benefit the Shoreline Hopelink Food Bank.





The students made it a friendly competition between the schools and turned out in force to both donate and accept donations at the drive-thru event at the Shoreline Center.





Following is their letter thanking the community for the enormous success of the project.







Dear Beloved Members of the Shoreline Community,







At a time when the sharing of kindness is especially in need, we cannot express enough how much we appreciate your help and support during this difficult time. Through these words, we hope that our gratefulness and thankfulness delivers well to the genuine hearts of the Shoreline community, as well as our wishes for the health and well-being of all.



Once again, thank you.



With warm regards,

Shorewood and Shorecrest High School



Second from right, Otis, the mascot for the Shorecrest Scots, joins with the Thunderbird mascot from Shorewood and a few friends at the drive-thru food drive at the Shoreline Center which collected 7,000 pounds of food for the Shoreline Hopelink food drive.







Thank you for your generous donations to the Shorewood / Shorecrest October Food Drive. We were able to collect over 7,000 pounds of food items and donate them to HOPELINK. All this would not have been possible without the caring hearts of this community.