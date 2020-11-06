Incumbent 46th Legislative District Democrats both win with more than 80% of vote













Ballots counted through Friday show Pollet leading Republican Eric Brown by an 84 percent to 16 percent margin and Valdez leading Republican Beth Daranciang by an 82 percent to 18 percent margin.King County elections officials have counted ballots from 89.45 percent of the 46th District’s registered voters.The results show little change from the August primary when Pollet outpolled Brown by an 86 to 14 percent margin and Valdez topped Daranciang by an 83-17 percent margin.The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.The Democratic incumbents had been helped by greatly outspending the Republican challengers. Pollet has raised $48,190 and spent $28,470 to Brown’s $4,947 raised and $5,843 spent. Valdez has raised $70,019 and spent $48,988 to Daranciang’s $1,972 raised and $1,372 spent.