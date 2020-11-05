Hill's Restaurant and Bar to close November 15

Considered by many to be the only real restaurant in Shoreline, Hill's Restaurant and Bar will close on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



"To all of our loyal guest, friends, and former crew members, we want to give a heartfelt Thank You for all of the support and business over these 15 years.



"Our last day of service will be Sunday, November 15th. We will continue “take out” for dinner only (4-8pm) until the 25th of November.



"Although Hill’s Restaurant is closing out a chapter in the history book of the Richmond Beach Neighborhood, another is starting with the Blackbird Café and Bar.



"Starting November 16th, owner Chris Hill and his Team will be working all hours putting final touches on the new concept, slated to be open by December 1st.



"Thank you,

"Thank you,

"Chris Hill and Hill's Crew"













