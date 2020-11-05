The Crest reopens November 13

Thursday, November 5, 2020


The Crest movie theatre has announced their reopening on Friday November 13, 2020.

We are all about making the experience safe for our movie loving friends! We are using guidelines from the CinemaSafe program. You can learn more about it here: www.cinemasafe.org


You can see showtimes and buy advance tickets by visiting their website. Titles will be announced soon on www.landmarktheates.com. They say they will be showing new films.

The Crest is located at the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 165th.



