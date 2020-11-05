Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 9
Thursday, November 5, 2020
ACTION ITEM 8(a) Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 903 - 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan
This staff report will support the City Council’s continued discussion following the Nov 2 public hearing of the 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and 2021-2026 CIP. Specifically, this staff report will present any proposed changes to the fee and salary schedules.
ACTION ITEM 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussion of Ordinance No. 908 – Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Title 20 to Adopt Chapter 20.94, Point Wells – Planned Area 4
In accordance with RCW 35A.14.340, Council is scheduled to hold the first of two required public hearings on the proposed pre-annexation zoning and development regulations in proposed Ordinance No. 908. The Planning Commission has recommended the City Council approve the proposed amendments, adding a new Chapter 20.94 entitled Point Wells – Planned Area 4.
All interested persons for the public hearings are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearings and to provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments should be submitted to Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director, at slane@shorelinewa.gov by no later than 4:00 p.m. local time on the date of the hearing. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing should register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the City Clerk at 206-801-2230.
STUDY ITEM 9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 909 – 2020 Comprehensive Plan Annual Docket Amendments to the Shoreline Comprehensive Plan
The two proposed amendments are:
1. Amend Table 6.6 of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets.
2. Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement between City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.
STUDY ITEM 9(b) Discussing Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80 for Administrative and Clarifying Amendments
Staff reports for these Planning Commission agenda items can be found at the following links:
• July 2nd: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showdocument?id=47576.
• August 20th: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showdocument?id=49118.
• October 1st: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showdocument?id=49401.
