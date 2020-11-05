Shoreline Farmers Market seeks board members

Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Shoreline Farmers Market is looking for passionate community members to join their Board of Directors and work collaboratively to elevate the farmers market. 

COVID threw us a curve-ball this season but the community came out to support us in full force! 

If you love the market and are looking for a way to give back, this is your chance! 

What's your skill?
digital marketing
fundraising
storytelling
urban planning
farm advocacy
website development 

Above all else we want to work with spirited and creative people who are invested in the future and success of the Shoreline Farmers Market. 

To learn more about this exciting opportunity visit https://www.shorelinefarmersmarket.org/board-of-directors...



Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
