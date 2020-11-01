Connective Fibers

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Connective Fibers - Tuesday, November 3, 6-7pm

Join a circle of creative fiber artists via Zoom, while working on your yarn projects.

A volunteer will be available to answer any knitting or crochet questions you might have.

Register: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f2de27fb2dfcb3a00b75455

Check your email for the zoom link on the day of the event.




