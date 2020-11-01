Understanding Medicare

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Tuesday, November 3, 6:30-8pm

Please register by 10am the day of the event.
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f905c599aadc72f00578dfe

Just when you think you understand how Medicare works, there is a change in your plan or new plans to know! Discover how Medicare works, what the options are and the different types of available products and prescription drug plans.

At the conclusion of this class, you will be able to make an educated, informed evaluation of what is available and what best suits your specific medical and financial needs.

This presentation is for educational purposes only. Neither the speaker nor We Speak Medicare.org is affiliated with the Federal Medicare Program.

Class will use Zoom as a platform.

The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.



