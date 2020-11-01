Documenting the Struggle: A Conversation with Filmmaker Stanley Nelson
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Documenting the Struggle: A Conversation with Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on his acclaimed Civil Rights films. – go to the online link to view.
Nelson talks with American Experience Executive Producer Cameo George on the ongoing struggle for civil rights in America.
The discussion includes clips from three of Nelson's films— The Murder of Emmett Till, Freedom Riders, and Freedom Summer — as well as a Q/A from audience.
- The Murder of Emmett Till - https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/till/
- Freedom Riders - https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/freedomriders/
- Freedom Summer - https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/freedomsummer/
0 comments:
Post a Comment