Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 16, 2020

Action Item 8(a) Adoption of Resolution No. 468 – Making a Finding and Declaration of Substantial Need for Purposes of Setting the Limit Factor for the Property Tax Levy for 2021

Action Item 8(b) Adoption of Ordinance No. 902 - Setting the 2021 Regular and Excess Property Tax Levies

Action Item 8(c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 903 - Adopting the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget, the 2021 Fee Schedule, the 2021 Salary Schedules, and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan

Study Item 9(a) Discussion of State Legislative Priorities and Issues of Shared Interest with the 32nd District Delegation

Study Item 9(b) Discussing the 2021 State Legislative Priorities

maintain project visibility for the bike/pedestrian bridge at N 148th Street that would connect neighborhoods to the Shoreline South/148th Street light rail station;

partner with State agencies to seek legislative action that supports City goals and the long-term vision of an approved Fircrest Master Development Plan;

seek Local/Community Project funding in the Capital Budget for important Shoreline park improvements, including construction of a pavilion at Shoreline Park, renovation of outdated public restrooms at key park facilities, and habitat restoration at Southwoods Park

Study Item 9(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 467 - Declaring the City’s Commitment to Building an Anti-Racist Community - Sponsored by Councilmembers Roberts and Robertson



Recent events, both locally and nationally, have prompted a significant degree of interest in policy issues, as well as proposals for change, related to racism. Councilmembers Chris Roberts and Betsy Robertson request Council consider a Resolution declaring the City's commitment to building an anti-racist community.













By Pam CrossSenator Jesse Salomon, Representative Cindy Ryu, and Representative Lauren Davis (“Delegation”) represent the 32nd Legislative District in Washington State, which includes the City of Shoreline. Consequently, the Delegation and the City Council have a shared interest in maintaining a common understanding of information, interests and priorities that make a difference in the lives of Shoreline residents.Shoreline-specific priorities: