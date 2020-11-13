Winter flowers

Photo by Lee Lageschulte







Just because it's getting on toward winter doesn't mean that we don't have flowers. Lee Lageschulte found these beauties on a walk.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Summer still lives in some gardens.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte



The last big wind and rain event knocked most of the leaves off the trees, thereby quashing our claim to have fall colors just as pretty as New England. But Lee found these vivid yellow leaves and it looks like they are still on the tree for now.







