Winter flowers

Friday, November 13, 2020

 

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


Just because it's getting on toward winter doesn't mean that we don't have flowers. Lee Lageschulte found these beauties on a walk.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Summer still lives in some gardens.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The last big wind and rain event knocked most of the leaves off the trees, thereby quashing our claim to have fall colors just as pretty as New England. But Lee found these vivid yellow leaves and it looks like they are still on the tree for now.



Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  