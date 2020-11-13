Case numbers November 11, 2020; Governor Jay Inslee and Trudi Inslee address to the state

Thursday night, Gov. Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee asked Washingtonians to rethink holiday celebrations by celebrating only with people from the same household.





"Anyone can get COVID, even if they think they're doing the right thing," said Gov. Inslee.





"We cannot wait until our hospitals' halls are lined with gurneys waiting for rooms before we take decisive action."









Case updates November 11, 2020



United States

cases 10,314,254 - 143,408 cases since last report

deaths 241,069 - 1,479 deaths since last report

Washington state - No new statewide coronavirus numbers were reported on Wednesday due to the holiday. These numbers reflect two days of data.

cases 123,356 - 3,345 for 2 days

hospitalizations 9,178 - 86 for 2 days

deaths* 2,507 - 25 for 2 days

- No new statewide coronavirus numbers were reported on Wednesday due to the holiday. These numbers reflect two days of data. King county

cases 32,570 - 622 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,772 - 19 since yesterday

deaths 826 - 10 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 778 - 12 since yesterday

hospitalizations 113 - 0 new

deaths 66 - 1 new

- population 56,752 (2018) Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 97 - 1 since yesterday

hospitalizations 4 -1 since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new - 13,569 (2018)





"What happens next in our state depends on what happens in our families and in our homes," said First Lady Trudi Inslee.