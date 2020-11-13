Case numbers November 11, 2020; Governor Jay Inslee and Trudi Inslee address to the state
Friday, November 13, 2020
"Anyone can get COVID, even if they think they're doing the right thing," said Gov. Inslee.
"We cannot wait until our hospitals' halls are lined with gurneys waiting for rooms before we take decisive action."
"What happens next in our state depends on what happens in our families and in our homes," said First Lady Trudi Inslee.
"That's why we implore you: Rethink spending time with people outside of your household on Thanksgiving and the December holidays."
Watch the full address here.
Case updates November 11, 2020
United States
- cases 10,314,254 - 143,408 cases since last report
- deaths 241,069 - 1,479 deaths since last report
Washington state - No new statewide coronavirus numbers were reported on Wednesday due to the holiday. These numbers reflect two days of data.
- cases 123,356 - 3,345 for 2 days
- hospitalizations 9,178 - 86 for 2 days
- deaths* 2,507 - 25 for 2 days
King county
- cases 32,570 - 622 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 2,772 - 19 since yesterday
- deaths 826 - 10 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 778 - 12 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 113 - 0 new
- deaths 66 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 97 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 4 -1 since yesterday
- deaths 1 - 0 new
