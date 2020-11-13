Case numbers November 11, 2020; Governor Jay Inslee and Trudi Inslee address to the state

Friday, November 13, 2020

Thursday night, Gov. Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee asked Washingtonians to rethink holiday celebrations by celebrating only with people from the same household. 

"Anyone can get COVID, even if they think they're doing the right thing," said Gov. Inslee. 

"We cannot wait until our hospitals' halls are lined with gurneys waiting for rooms before we take decisive action."

"What happens next in our state depends on what happens in our families and in our homes," said First Lady Trudi Inslee. 

"That's why we implore you: Rethink spending time with people outside of your household on Thanksgiving and the December holidays."

Watch the full address here.

Case updates November 11, 2020

United States
  • cases 10,314,254 - 143,408 cases since last report
  • deaths 241,069 - 1,479 deaths since last report

Washington state - No new statewide coronavirus numbers were reported on Wednesday due to the holiday. These numbers reflect two days of data.
  • cases 123,356 - 3,345 for 2 days
  • hospitalizations 9,178 - 86 for 2 days
  • deaths* 2,507 - 25 for 2 days

King county
  • cases 32,570 - 622 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,772 - 19 since yesterday
  • deaths 826 - 10 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 778 - 12 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 113 - 0 new
  • deaths 66 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 97 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 4 -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



