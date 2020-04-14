Time to Laugh: It's confirmed: Fresh cow dung can stop coronavirus

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Photo by Screenroad on Unsplash

This is a proven method to stop the spread of Coronavirus. It may be an issue finding cow dung but we shouldn't have to drive too far to find a dairy farm or two.

Fresh cow dung can stop coronavirus

 Dip both your hands in fresh cow dung before going out.

This will make sure that:

  1. you will not touch your eyes, nose, ears, or mouth
  2. no one will shake hands with you
  3. no one will come near you when you are out in the streets
  4. you will wash your hands thoroughly before you eat


Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  