Time to Laugh: It's confirmed: Fresh cow dung can stop coronavirus
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|Photo by Screenroad on Unsplash
This is a proven method to stop the spread of Coronavirus. It may be an issue finding cow dung but we shouldn't have to drive too far to find a dairy farm or two.
Dip both your hands in fresh cow dung before going out.
This will make sure that:
- you will not touch your eyes, nose, ears, or mouth
- no one will shake hands with you
- no one will come near you when you are out in the streets
- you will wash your hands thoroughly before you eat
