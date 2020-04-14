Geo apartment community opens pre-leasing for spring move-in

Geo Apartments has opened pre-leasing









The storage court next door belongs to the City of Shoreline Drawing inspiration in both name and design from the beauty of geology, the 164-unit project offers high-end, downtown Seattle style living at a Shoreline price point (including a number of MFTE program affordable units).





Set back just off Aurora, on Midvale, the community is ideally situated for a quick commute to work (or play) by car, Rapid Ride E Line bus or the upcoming Light Rail extension, scheduled for completion in 2024.













Residents at Geo will enjoy attractive amenities including a state-of-the art fitness facility, an off-leash dog park with grooming center, a rooftop lounge with Seattle skyline/Rainier views, co-working collaborative spaces and a beautifully landscaped courtyard.

Geo Apartments are pre-leasing now Nearby access to the Interurban Trail, well-respected schools and Shoreline’s ever-growing list of dining and shopping options are also a significant perk, with on-site, ground floor retail tenants poised to add to that list in the coming months.





The studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plan options include high ceilings, extra-large windows, designer lighting, ceiling fans and modern, soft-close cabinetry. All of these features are more common in the more urban Seattle market, but less frequently found north of the city limits.





The project was designed to provide a high-quality housing option for those who love the city but prefer the warmth and interconnectivity of Shoreline’s close-knit, “small town” feel when it comes to where they call home.

The Geo team is excited to welcome their first residents and to get to know neighboring community members as they prepare to open their doors this spring. If interested in learning more about the community, neighborhood and how to reserve one of the first apartments, readers can visit geoapts.com or call 206-876-7775.













on Midvale and 180th, that just opened pre-leasing for move-ins to begin this spring.