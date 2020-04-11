Time to laugh: Dog Haiku

Photo by Daniel Sandoval on Unsplash









Dog Haiku

Author Unknown





I love my master;

Thus I perfume myself with

This long-rotten squirrel.





I lie belly-up

In the sunshine, happier than

You ever will be





Today I sniffed

Many dog butts-I celebrate

By kissing your face.





I sound the alarm!

Paperboy-come to kill us all-

Look! Look! Look! Look! Look!





I sound the alarm!

Mailman Fiend-come to kill us all-

Look! Look! Look! Look! Look!





I sound the alarm!

Meter reader-come to kill us all-

Look! Look! Look! Look! Look!





I sound the alarm!

Garbage man-come to kill us all-

Look! Look! Look! Look! Look!





I sound the alarm!

Neighbor's cat-come to kill us all!

Look! Look! Look! Look! Look!





I lift my leg and

Whiz on each bush. Hello, Spot -

Sniff this and weep





How do I love thee?

The ways are numberless as

My hairs on the rug.





My human is home!

I am so ecstatic I have

Made a puddle





I hate my choke chain -

Look, world, they strangle me! Ack

Ack Ack Ack Ack Ack!





Sleeping here, my chin

On your foot - no greater bliss - well,

Maybe catching cats





Look in my eyes and

Deny it. No human could

Love you as much I do





The cat is not all

Bad-she fills the litter box

With Tootsie Rolls





Dig under fence-why?

Because it's there. Because it's

There. Because it's there.





I am your best friend,

Now, always, and especially

When you are eating.





You may call them fleas,

But they are far more -I call

Them a vocation





My owners' mood is

Romantic-I lie near their

Feet. I fart a big one.











