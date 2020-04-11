Shoreline City Council meetings cancelled - planning commission to meet
Saturday, April 11, 2020
The next meeting will be a regular council meeting at 7pm on Monday, April 20, 2020.
The Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7pm.
Planning Commission Meeting
Regular Meeting
- Date: 04/16/2020 7:00 pm
- Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N
Shoreline, Washington 98133
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Planning Commission's Regular Meeting scheduled on April 16 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
Meeting Memorandum
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 572-789-361
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- Comment on Agenda Items
- About the Planning Commission
