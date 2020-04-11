Shoreline City Council meetings cancelled - planning commission to meet

City Hall and Council Chamber

Photo by Mike Remarcke





Planning Commission Meeting

Regular Meeting

Date: 04/16/2020 7:00 pm

04/16/2020 7:00 pm Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall

17500 Midvale Ave N

Shoreline, Washington 98133





The Shoreline City Council has cancelled its regular meeting on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm and its dinner meeting at 5:45pm on Monday, April 13.The next meeting will be a regular council meeting at 7pm on Monday, April 20, 2020.The Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7pm.PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Planning Commission's Regular Meeting scheduled on April 16 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 572-789-361