Shoreline City Council meetings cancelled - planning commission to meet

Saturday, April 11, 2020

City Hall and Council Chamber
Photo by Mike Remarcke

The Shoreline City Council has cancelled its regular meeting on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm and its dinner meeting at 5:45pm on Monday, April 13.

The next meeting will be a regular council meeting at 7pm on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7pm.

Planning Commission Meeting

Regular Meeting


PUBLIC NOTICE: Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Planning Commission's Regular Meeting scheduled on April 16 will take place online and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.

Meeting Memorandum

Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting

Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 Meeting ID: 572-789-361

Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In

Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment

- Comment on Agenda Items
- About the Planning Commission



Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  