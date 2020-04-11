Get help with April rent through United Way of King county

Saturday, April 11, 2020


If you’re a King County resident who has been impacted financially by COVID-19 and are behind on your rent, you may qualify for assistance.

Please read the qualifications below before submitting your application/

Thanks to generous donations to the Community Relief Fund and the expansion of the eviction prevention program, Home Base, one month of rental assistance is being offered. 

You may apply for this assistance if you:
  • Live in King County
  • Are behind in rent
  • Are economically impacted by COVID-19
  • Have a current monthly household income that is below these amounts (50% of Area Median Income):
    • 1 Person: up to $3,483
    • 2 Persons: up to $3,983
    • 3 Persons: up to $4,479
    • 4 Persons: up to $4,975
    • 5 Persons: up to $5,375
    • 6 Persons: up to $5,775
    • 7 Persons: up to $6,171
    • 8 Persons: up to $6,571

If you meet these requirements, fill out the online application HERE

Si el español es su idioma preferido, llame al 2-1-1. Pueden ayudarlo con la traducción y enviarle el formulario de asistencia de alquiler.

For questions, please call 2-1-1.



Posted by DKH at 2:38 AM
Tags:

