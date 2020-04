Get help with April rent through United Way of King county

Please read the qualifications below before submitting your application/





Thanks to generous donations to the Community Relief Fund and the expansion of the eviction prevention program, Home Base , one month of rental assistance is being offered.







Live in King County

Are behind in rent

Are economically impacted by COVID-19

Have a current monthly household income that is below these amounts (50% of Area Median Income):

1 Person: up to $3,483



2 Persons: up to $3,983



3 Persons: up to $4,479



4 Persons: up to $4,975



5 Persons: up to $5,375



6 Persons: up to $5,775



7 Persons: up to $6,171



8 Persons: up to $6,571

If you meet these requirements, fill out the online application You may apply for this assistance if you:If you meet these requirements, fill out the online application HERE



Si el español es su idioma preferido, llame al 2-1-1. Pueden ayudarlo con la traducción y enviarle el formulario de asistencia de alquiler.



For questions, please call 2-1-1.













If you’re a King County resident who has been impacted financially by COVID-19 and are behind on your rent, you may qualify for assistance.