Public Health Seattle and King County case update April 10, 2020

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Starting next week, Public Health will distribute updates through a Media Release on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays rather than daily.

Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)?

You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.

Case updates  

Public Health Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/9/20.

  • 4,117 confirmed positive cases (up 231* from yesterday)
  • 277 confirmed deaths (up 19 from yesterday)
* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.

Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard.

67 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.

Shoreline:
  • 187 have positive results
  • 23 have died due to illness
Lake Forest Park:
  • 19 have positive results
  • 0 have died due to illness
State:
  • 9887 (up 279) have positive results
  • 425 have died due to illness

