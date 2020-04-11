Public Health Seattle and King County case update April 10, 2020
Saturday, April 11, 2020
|King county cases by ZIP code
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)?
You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Case updates
Public Health Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 4/9/20.
- 4,117 confirmed positive cases (up 231* from yesterday)
- 277 confirmed deaths (up 19 from yesterday)
Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard.
67 people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
- 187 have positive results
- 23 have died due to illness
- 19 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
- 9887 (up 279) have positive results
- 425 have died due to illness
