Third Place Books presents virtual author events: Thursday - Veronica Roth with Seanan McGuire

Thursday, April 9 at 7pm - Watch: - Watch: https://www.twitch.tv/vrothbooks





In this virtual event, which will be streamed on Twitch, Roth and McGuire will discuss Chosen Ones, the art of planning a book series, and audience questions.









Fifteen years ago, five ordinary teenagers were singled out by a prophecy to take down an impossibly powerful entity wreaking havoc across North America. He was known as the Dark One, and his weapon of choice leveled cities and claimed thousands of lives. Chosen Ones, as the teens were known, gave everything they had to defeat him. On the tenth anniversary of the Dark One's defeat, something unthinkable happens: one of the Chosen Ones dies. When the others gather for the funeral, they discover the Dark One's ultimate goal was much bigger than they, the government, or even prophecy could have foretold - bigger than the world itself.

This event is presented by Third Place Books, and by our friends at Village Books and Paper Dreams (Bellingham) and Copperfield's Books (Sebastopol, CA). No purchase is required to view this event, but attendees are encouraged to purchase Chosen Ones from Third Place Books: HERE













